SCARBOROUGH, Maine — “Say it with flowers” has an even deeper meaning these days, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Bloomin’ 4 Good, an initiative launched by the supermarket chain across its five-state footprint last August, has raised more than $60,000 for area nonprofits.
Bloomin’ 4 Good allows shoppers to give back to the community when they treat themselves, a friend or loved one to a bouquet of flowers. Proceeds from every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet, purchased at Hannaford, benefit a non-profit across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
The success of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, which has raised more than $1.6 million for non-profit organizations, inspired implementation of Bloomin’ 4 Good, the company says.
“It’s very gratifying to see how much Hannaford shoppers have elected to give back to their communities through these programs,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Manager Sherri Stevens. “The Reusable Bag Program has been a tremendous success and Bloomin’ 4 Good is heading down the same path. It has been a great addition to our stores and I’m excited to see what we’re able to accomplish during its first year.”
With every bouquet and bag purchased, $1 is donated to hunger-relief agencies or community organizations. Shoppers may direct the donation from the Reusable Bag program to a local nonprofit of their choice within seven days of purchase. If a recipient is not designated, the donation is automatically funneled to a nonprofit selected by store leadership for the month. In the case of the Bloomin’ 4 Good program, the funds are donated that month to the local nonprofit organization selected by store leadership.