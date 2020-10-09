Multiple cases related to assaults or criminal threats were resolved in Cheshire County Superior Court over the past several weeks, including one involving a Winchester man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Thomas J. Marquis, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to second-degree assault–domestic violence, a felony; and contempt of court, a misdemeanor. He also admitted to a probation violation.
The charges allege Marquis choked a woman in Winchester in May and then, shortly after his arrest that day, violated a court-ordered condition that he not contact her by sending two Facebook messages.
Marquis was sentenced to one year in jail, including the 102 days he had served while awaiting the resolution of his case. Two additional, consecutive one-year jail terms were suspended for three and five years, respectively, on condition of good behavior.
Others sentenced include:
Robert H. Pond, 41, of Swanzey, pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 to second-degree assault–domestic violence, a felony; and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. The charges allege he choked a woman in Swanzey in July and the next month repeatedly violated a no-contact order by speaking to her on the phone.
Pond was sentenced to nine months in jail. He was credited with 56 days served awaiting the resolution of his case. An additional sentence of two to five years in N.H. State Prison was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
Christopher M. Bedard, 40, of Jaffrey, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence alleging he struck and choked a woman in Jaffrey in March. Bedard was sentenced to one year in jail, deferred for one year on conditions including that he obtain domestic-violence and substance-use evaluations and comply with their recommendations. A felony second-degree assault charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Matthew N. Albonizio, 45, of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to two felony counts of criminal threatening that allege he brandished a knife while threatening to kill Greg Bergeron and Stephen Collins in Hinsdale on July 4. Albonizio was sentenced to three months in jail, of which he served close to two months while awaiting the resolution of his case. Another nine months in jail were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
Kyle A. Oliver, 20, of Keene, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence that allege he choked and struck a woman on her chest and/or face in Keene in April. Oliver was sentenced to one year in jail, all but two months of which were suspended for two years on condition of good behavior. He was credited with 42 days served awaiting the outcome of his case. A felony count of second-degree assault was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
In July, Rama J. Gorski, 42, of Rindge, pleaded guilty to one felony count of domestic violence; one felony count of solicitation of falsifying evidence; three misdemeanor counts of domestic violence; one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief; and possession of buprenorphine, a felony.
Last November in Rindge, according to the charges, Gorski poked a knife into a woman’s temple and neck; struck her arm and torso with a chair; threw a glass beer bottle and takeout food containers at her, striking her in the torso; damaged a table and chairs; and was in possession of buprenorphine, a controlled drug. Two days later, he asked someone to remove marijuana from his house to hide it from police, according to one of the charges.
Gorski was sentenced to one to six years in N.H. State Prison. He was credited for 252 days served awaiting the outcome of his case. An additional 3½ to seven years in prison was suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior.