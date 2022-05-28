We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
LEBANON — Joanne Roberts, who has served as superintendent of Lebanon schools for eight years, announced Wednesday that she will be leaving the district at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Roberts — whose annual salary is roughly $148,000 — offered no specific reason for her departure in her message to the community, but she said she timed it in order to give the Lebanon School Board sufficient time to hire her successor.
“When I think the timing is appropriate, I will begin to look into opportunities where I can continue to support staff, students and families and remain a strong advocate for education,” she said.
Lebanon School Board Chairman Dick Milius said the board will discuss plans for recruiting a new superintendent at its next meeting. He said he expects the formal search will launch in the fall.
