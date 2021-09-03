Gov. Chris Sununu's recent flu-like symptoms were caused by a bleeding ulcer, his office said Friday afternoon.
Sununu had been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital on Friday for testing.
On Wednesday, Sununu postponed an N.H. Executive Council meeting "out of an abundance of caution" after waking up with symptoms similar to those caused by COVID-19, his office said previously.
The governor, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative for the disease Wednesday.
"After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better," Sununu's chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement late Friday afternoon. "He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same."
This article has been updated with the news that Sununu's symptoms were caused by a bleeding ulcer.