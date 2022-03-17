Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday promised to veto the congressional redistricting map passed by the GOP-controlled N.H. Legislature.
“The proposed Congressional redistricting map is not in the best interest of New Hampshire and I will veto it as soon as it reaches my desk,” Sununu said in a statement soon after the Senate gave final legislative approval for the map in a partisan 13-11 vote.
“The citizens of this state are counting on us to do better.”
Sununu has said Republicans have opportunities in both of New Hampshire's congressional districts and that he favors competitive political districts drawn in a bipartisan fashion.
Instead, the congressional redistricting map headed for the governor’s desk in House Bill 52 reflects a Republican-controlled partisan process in which the boundaries are aligned in a way that seeks political advantage, said N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene.
Using new population data from the U.S. Census, states redraw electoral districts every 10 years. In New Hampshire, that also includes the N.H. House and Senate and the Executive Council.
“I think there is a strong partisan leaning on all of these [proposed]New Hampshire maps,” said Kahn, whose Senate district covers 15 communities in Cheshire County. “They aren’t based on compact areas and common interests, which are the two principles courts across the nation have determined are important for properly aligned districts.”
He said the existing congressional districts in New Hampshire haven’t changed much in more than 100 years.
Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, who chairs the N.H. House Special Committee on Redistricting, defended the congressional map in HB 52.
“The proposed Congressional redistricting map was vetted appropriately through an open and transparent process where public input was taken and carefully considered,” she said in a statement.
“Redistricting bills are part of the legislative process which require full participation from the elected representatives in the House. We will remain steadfast in ensuring these maps will represent the best interests of this state and our constituents.”
The N.H. Senate Democratic Office said in a news release that the bill would place 300,000 voters in a new congressional district.
“To claim that the House proposed Congressional maps are not gerrymandered is a bold piece of political fiction,” Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said in a statement.
HB 52 would shift dozens of communities from one of New Hampshire’s congressional districts to the other. For example, it would move the Democratic-leaning communities of Portsmouth and Somersworth from District 1 to District 2.
Cheshire and Sullivan counties remain in District 2 under the proposal, as do the area towns of Bennington, Greenfield, Hancock and Peterborough.
Both districts are held by Democrats, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in District 1 and Rep. Ann Kuster in District 2.
An examination commissioned by the ACLU of New Hampshire and performed by the FLO Analytics consulting company, which has an office in Beverly, Mass., found that the districts in the proposal were “gerrymandered,” or manipulated for political advantage.
“Straightforward analysis indicates HB 52 is consistent with a canonical ‘pack-and-crack’ gerrymandering technique, wherein one district — ostensibly New Hampshire’s District 2 in this case — is sacrificed, 'packed' with the opponent’s voters, with the aim of increasing the gerrymanderer’s prospects in the other district — as is ostensibly the case with New Hampshire’s prospective First District,” the report says.
Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, thanked the governor for his veto threat.
“Every Granite State voice should be heard equally in both our federal and state elections, and it should be the voters themselves who choose their politicians,” he said in a prepared statement.
No redistricting map has made it to the governor's desk yet this year.
Some states have established independent redistricting commissions to ward off gerrymandering by one political party or another.
Two years ago, Sununu vetoed a bill that would have set up such a commission in New Hampshire.
"New Hampshire has a redistricting process that is fair, representative, and accountable to voters," he said in his veto message at the time. "New Hampshire takes the process seriously and we should take pride that issues of gerrymandering in the State are rare."
It takes a two-thirds vote of the N.H. Legislature to overcome a veto by the governor.