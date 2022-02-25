Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill approved by the Republican-controlled N.H. Legislature to require students to pass the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s civics naturalization test to graduate from public colleges and universities.
House Bill 319 was opposed by Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, among others, as an unnecessary intrusion into the governance of higher education. Backers, including Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said the test is necessary because there is alarming ignorance about how government works.
Sununu, a Republican, said in his veto statement on Wednesday that there is already a civics competency exam required of high school students.
“House Bill 319 would also represent the first time the legislature has imposed a universal graduation requirement for students at our public colleges and universities,” the statement said. “I am concerned that this would create a precedent for future legislatures to mandate extreme requirements.”
Kahn, former interim president at Keene State College, said in a general Senate session on Feb. 3 that state law makes it clear the academic freedom of the state’s college and university system should be protected.
Trustees for the university and community college systems have broad authority under state law to manage education on their campuses, he said.
“How many times are we going to request citizens of our state to continue to test in order to prove knowledge and awareness of what it is to be a citizen in a participative government?” Kahn asked.
He added that requiring the test for college and university students might look good on a lawmaker’s re-election material.
“But in terms of getting to someplace of greater literacy about participation in government we’re getting an F in this chamber today,” Kahn said during the Feb. 3 Senate session.
Speaking in favor of the bill, Giuda said this country’s survival hinges on a citizenry informed about civics.
“Why on Earth would we not expect our college graduates to know what is necessary to protect and perpetuate our precious birthright of freedom,” he told fellow senators.
“This bill honors the sacrifices of those killed defending that freedom both here and abroad. It ensures that our citizens are equipped with the knowledge to perpetuate our cherished freedoms and oppose the tyranny that can only take root in the ignorance of a nation’s citizens.”
Giuda pointed to a survey by the nonprofit American Council of Trustees and Alumni, which supports high academic standards, that showed only 18 percent of 1,100 liberal arts colleges and universities require students to take a course in American history or government.
A survey led by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania found that only one-quarter of Americans are able to name the three branches of government.
Under HB 319, a score of 70 or higher would be required on the 128-question U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s civics naturalization test. Test questions include:
What is the supreme law of the land? (The U.S. Constitution).
Name one power of the U.S. Congress. (Writes laws. Declares war. Makes the federal budget).
What is the highest court in the United States (The Supreme Court).
HB 319 passed the N.H. House, 188-187, and the N.H. Senate, 14-10.
It takes a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate to overturn a governor’s veto.