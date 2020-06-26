Gov. Chris Sununu has announced a new program to provide financial relief to self-employed people who are struggling to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a Thursday news conference, the governor introduced the $60 million N.H. Self-Employed Livelihood Fund, which will offer grants as high as $50,000 to help cover business expenses. He said there are an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 self-employed people in New Hampshire.
Applications for the program will go live July 6 and be available through July 17. The grants will come out of the state’s CARES Act money, though Sununu didn’t specify how much funding would be earmarked for the fund. Those who qualify for the program are New Hampshire-based business owners who do not have any employees and had gross receipts for the last fiscal year that amounted to less than $1 million. The businesses also must not be permanently closed or actively in bankruptcy.
The governor explained that the idea for the program grew out of the Main Street Relief Program, a $400 million initiative aimed at assisting small businesses. While the Main Street program has been successful, Sununu said, it became clear that self-employed people had fallen through the cracks.
The fund for self-employed people will use unspent funds from the Main Street program, according to Benjamin Vihstadt, a spokesman for the governor’s office.