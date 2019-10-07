Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to visit the N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Central Office in Keene Tuesday to highlight education funding and municipal revenue sharing that's part of the new state budget.
Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay will join Sununu at the 2:45 p.m. event, which is open by invitation only, according to the governor's office.
Sununu, a Republican, and the Democrat-majority Legislature reached a budget compromise in late September after a months long stalemate following the governor's veto in June.
Cheshire County is set to receive $16 million in school and municipal aid from the new budget over the next two years, according to state Sen. Jay V. Kahn, D-Keene.