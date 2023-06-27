20230628-LOC-Sununu sign 2

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Tuesday to expand the state’s school voucher program. House Bill 367 will expand eligibility for the Education Freedom Account program to children with a household income up to 350 percent of the federal poverty level, meaning $105,000 for a four-person family. 

 Courtesy of Gov. Chris Sununu's office

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Tuesday to expand the state’s school voucher program, saying the move would benefit young people.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.