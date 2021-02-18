Gilsum school

The school now known as the Gilsum STEAM Academy is shown in this file photo from November 2013.

 Sentinel file photo by Bill Gnade

New Hampshire public schools must offer at least two days per week of in-person learning starting March 8, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

“It isn’t just so the kids come back and have a more fuller, robust learning model. It really is for the behavioral and mental health — the isolation issues that so many of our students have been bearing with,” Sununu said, announcing the change at a news conference.

He said he would sign an executive order in the coming days mandating the change.

Sununu said about 60 percent of New Hampshire schools are already operating under a hybrid model, in which students come in some days and learn remotely on others. Another 35 percent to 40 percent are fully in person, and just a few are fully remote, he said.

In the Monadnock Region, nearly every district is back to at least some in-person learning after most went fully remote over the holidays. Winchester remains remote, but its school board is scheduled to discuss returning to a hybrid model at its meeting Thursday evening. Hinsdale went temporarily remote Thursday after learning of two student COVID-19 cases, but plans to return to fully on-site instruction March 1.

Sununu said districts will still have some flexibility to close in response to cases in their schools.

“If schools … need to close for a day or two to clean or something like that, or temporarily if they have a cluster of illness or an outbreak, of course they’re allowed that flexibility,” he said.

Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS

Tags