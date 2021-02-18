New Hampshire public schools must offer at least two days per week of in-person learning starting March 8, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
“It isn’t just so the kids come back and have a more fuller, robust learning model. It really is for the behavioral and mental health — the isolation issues that so many of our students have been bearing with,” Sununu said, announcing the change at a news conference.
He said he would sign an executive order in the coming days mandating the change.
Sununu said about 60 percent of New Hampshire schools are already operating under a hybrid model, in which students come in some days and learn remotely on others. Another 35 percent to 40 percent are fully in person, and just a few are fully remote, he said.
In the Monadnock Region, nearly every district is back to at least some in-person learning after most went fully remote over the holidays. Winchester remains remote, but its school board is scheduled to discuss returning to a hybrid model at its meeting Thursday evening. Hinsdale went temporarily remote Thursday after learning of two student COVID-19 cases, but plans to return to fully on-site instruction March 1.
Sununu said districts will still have some flexibility to close in response to cases in their schools.
“If schools … need to close for a day or two to clean or something like that, or temporarily if they have a cluster of illness or an outbreak, of course they’re allowed that flexibility,” he said.