Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state of emergency will end Friday, June 11, at midnight. The state of emergency was first issued March 13, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said the state of emergency was needed since that time to support state-federal response to COVID-19. "Every day we're vaccinating more people, every day cases are dropping," he said at a news conference Thursday.
Close to 51 percent of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department's COVID dashboard.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said new cases and positivity rates continue to fall. There were about 50 new cases Thursday. He did announce three additional COVID-19 deaths, with one of them associated with a long-term care facility.