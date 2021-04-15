PORTSMOUTH — Gov. Chris Sununu said the state’s mask mandate “will be ending very, very, very, very soon.”
“We’re there, we’re really there. I can’t tell you exactly what date it’s going to be but ... I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon, wicked soon,” Sununu said in response to a question during the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth Bank of America virtual State of the State event Wednesday morning.
Later in the event, Valerie Rochon, the chief collaborator for the group, asked Sununu “what restrictions are you looking at lifting?” by Memorial Day in terms of coronavirus pandemic rules.
She added that “many of our retailers in particular, restaurants have really appreciated the mask mandate, it’s the stick behind the door.”
“In terms of what regulations by Memorial Day, virtually all of them, all of them,” Sununu said and then added, “I’m not talking about Memorial Day, I’m talking about way before Memorial Day.”
He pointed out that the state has provided COVID-19 vaccinations to the state’s “most vulnerable population ... that make up 98 percent of the fatalities.”
“We’ve protected the vulnerable population, we’ve controlled the death rate, which is what this was all about in the first place,” Sununu said during the virtual event. “That’s what every regulation was about in the first place.”
“Once you’ve managed that, and we’ve done that better than almost anybody, we open up, get rid of the mask mandate, get rid of the regulations,” he said as he occasionally sipped from a “Live Free or Die” coffee cup.
He added that “as we get out of COVID, as we get folks vaccinated, we’re getting out of the regulations and we’re doing it really, really fast.”
“People need to be prepared like really quickly that this stuff is going to start going away,” Sununu said. “What we’ll do is we’ll turn our universal guidelines ... to more of universal best practices.”
Sununu addressed a wide variety of topics and questions during the virtual State of the State session. This included what type of summer should people plan for, the need for more housing in the state and what he described as the continuing trend of people and businesses moving to New Hampshire.
In terms of encouraging more housing development, Sununu said “the biggest barrier to housing is local, it just is, it’s a supply-and-demand issue.”
“It’s bizarre that housing has become almost a NIMBY (not in my back yard) issue, people treat housing like it’s a prison, it’s just, if I may, ass backwards thinking, it’s very frustrating at the state level,” Sununu said in response to a question. “You cannot say you support business and not support more work-force housing in your community, because no business can survive without the workers and workers don’t want to commute an hour in to do that.”
“Whether it’s in Portsmouth or Bedford or Salem or Derry or Newfields ... everyone has a responsibility to look at 21st century planning and you just have some planning groups in this state, planning commission if you will, who think like it’s 1995,” he added.
“It’s by design, it’s not by accident ... I say it with a smile but I’m actually quite serious, we’ve got to remind people why they came here,” he said. “We have a very fundamentally different system, and to be very blunt, I don’t want you to bring your ultra politics here, one way or the other.”
“We are the live free or die state, we do it with a nimble small government, no sales or income tax,” he added.
“Everyone who wants a vaccine is going to be absolutely fully vaccinated ... everyone who wants a vaccine can get in the system now,” Sununu said. “Our case numbers are going to be up, I think, through April and even early May, but the fatality rate is down.”
He predicted COVID case numbers will “come down drastically in May” and by June there will be “very low case numbers, very low fatalities, a fully vaccinated population ... with a lot of cash in people’s pockets.”