Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a Republican attempt to remake New Hampshire’s school curriculum requirements Friday, arguing that the bill needed “additional clarity” in order to be applied by schools.
But the governor did not elaborate on what needed to be changed, and his decision came as a surprise to the Republican sponsor of the bill.
House Bill 242 would redesign the state’s “criteria for an adequate education,” the statutory structure that determines the minimum requirements for school curricula.
While the current guidelines require that students must have knowledge in subjects like reading, writing, mathematics, sciences, history, government, economics, arts, literature, languages, technical skills, and the Holocaust, the structure does not go into detail on each subject.
HB 242 would elaborate on each subject. The current requirement to teach “knowledge of the biological, physical, and earth sciences,” for instance, would be expanded to add “including environmental sciences that investigate the complex interaction of physical, chemical, and biological processes that take place on the earth.”
The bill would replace “social studies” with “civics and government, economics, geography, and history.”
And it would add new areas of required instruction, including “personal finance literacy” and “logic and rhetoric.”
In a veto message released Friday, Sununu said he agreed with a lot of the bill’s intentions, including the addition of financial literacy, writing that the bill “adds important concepts that will help ensure that students receive strong educational opportunities.”
But the governor said he had consulted with Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and determined that “there needs to be additional clarity within the language of this bill so that these concepts can be applied and accessed consistently across the state and for all students.”
Sununu did not elaborate where the clarity might be needed. Edelblut on Friday said that there was no objection to the law itself but that it combined a number of changes that could be tweaked.
“It was just like: ‘It does a lot of good things, but how does it all fit together; how does it interplay with other pieces of law; did we really get everything the way we wanted, or do we want to just have an opportunity to really think this through?’ ” Edelblut said in a brief interview, summarizing the discussion with the governor’s office.
But Rep. Rick Ladd, the prime sponsor of the bill and the chairman of the House Education Committee, said Friday he hadn’t been informed of any specific concerns and hadn’t expected the veto. He added that though he hadn’t yet read the veto message, he still supported the bill.
“From the perspective of myself, I feel that we submitted a bill that was a pretty decent bill,” Ladd, of Haverhill, said. “That included a number of areas which we have people throughout the state crying for in our schools.”
The veto of HB 242 is one of four vetoes issued by Sununu, a Republican, so far this year — a relative rarity under the Republican-led Legislature. Also on Friday, Sununu vetoed HB 98, a bipartisan bill to move New Hampshire’s September state primary to August.
Ladd declined to comment on whether House Republicans would attempt to override the veto of HB 242 on “Veto Day” in September, responding that he needed to read the veto message before making a decision.