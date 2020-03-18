Employees across the country are turning their homes into offices — and in many cases classrooms — as they weather mass business and school closures brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
At a Tuesday morning news conference, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that he had issued three orders aimed at helping New Hampshire residents who have found themselves out of work and unable to pay their bills. These latest emergency orders put protections in place for renters, utility subscribers and individuals whose employers have either closed operations or those who have had to take time off to care for a sick loved one or children whose schools have closed.
“Seeing what the lack of an appropriate response has resulted in around the world requires that we make some difficult decisions here in New Hampshire to ensure we stem the tide of this worldwide pandemic within our own communities,” Sununu said. “We are taking steps to help Granite Staters, ensuring they have ... support and services for themselves, their families and their businesses throughout this crisis.”
One of the new orders dictates that providers of electric, gas, water, phone, cable, Internet, voice over Internet protocol (a method of delivering voice and multimedia communications over the Internet) and deliverable fuel services will be barred from disconnecting customers or discontinuing their services due to nonpayment while the state of emergency Sununu declared Friday remains in effect. At least one prominent area utility provider, Eversource, had already announced plans not to shut electric service off for nonpayment during the state of emergency.
Another order prohibits landlords from beginning the eviction process for a tenant who is unable to pay rent as a result of financial trouble related to the outbreak. Judicial and non-judicial foreclosure actions will also be halted through the duration of the state of emergency.
The last of the newly unveiled orders states that unemployment insurance will be immediately available to New Hampshire residents whose jobs have suffered as a result of actions taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
People eligible for emergency unemployment benefits include those whose employers have closed out of concerns about COVID-19, those who are in quarantine (either by their own choice or at the direction of a health care provider), people who need to care for a family member who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, guardians who need to care for a dependent due to school and childcare facility closures, and self-employed people who are unable to operate their business for any of the above reasons.
Applicants for unemployment benefits will need to file every week, which can be done online at www.nhes.nh.gov or by phone at 271-7700. Sununu said the waiting period will be temporarily waived to allow the state to deliver relief as soon as possible.
Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is well prepared for the additional demand for unemployment benefits. He said New Hampshire’s unemployment trust fund is “in solid shape.”
“To put this into perspective, New Hampshire started the last recession with a trust fund balance of $270 million,” Lavers said. “We … today have a balance of $300 million.”
He added that while the state's unemployment trust fund is in a strong position, he’s hoping the federal government will come through with a relief package to further assist those who have found themselves unable to work as the outbreak runs its course.
Sununu also noted that his administration has asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to make economic injury disaster loans available to small businesses across New Hampshire.
D.C. officials have been considering a number of strategies both for slowing the spread of the disease and for accommodating those who may face hardships as a result of those efforts.
Meanwhile, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, a Keene Democrat, said a coronavirus response package that was introduced shortly before all legislative activities in Concord were suspended and was supposed to be discussed by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Tuesday would have addressed some of the items dealt with under Sununu's emergency orders.
A number of those measures have been "folded into the governor's order," Kahn said. "We're working together to try to accelerate actions that parties agree need to be taken."
He said the package would take the form of an amendment to Senate Bill 507, which deals with the administration of medication and treatment of communicable diseases. He said it will move forward once the Legislature's suspension is lifted and will possibly include some new amendments beyond what has been previously proposed.
For example, he said he's interested in looking into ways to broaden telemedicine services and has been in touch with the Senate Health and Human Services Committee to see what can be done to achieve that. He also said that, in his role as the chairman of the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee, he has been in discussion with legislative colleagues to assess issues affecting New Hampshire students and education professionals.
Kahn said providing financial assistance to those who have found themselves unemployed was one of the primary concerns he had ahead of Sununu's emergency orders. Now, he said he's looking at ways to help those who might find themselves struggling to pay off their student loans.
"I don't know if the [U.S.] Department of Education has enough information about school closures to know exactly what they’re going to do about student loan repayment," he said. "Is there some relief for those if people are facing interruptions?"
According to the N.H. House's tweet posted just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, all legislative activities will be suspended through April 10. The Statehouse will be closed to legislators, legislative staff members and visitors.
During a Tuesday news conference just after the one in Concord, White House officials said they are interested in the possibility of providing financial assistance to Americans who are unable to work.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said a "stimulus package for the American worker" is being discussed.
"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "... many companies have now shut down, whether it's bars or restaurants. Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash [to them] now, and I mean now in the next two weeks."
When asked by a reporter just how much Americans could expect to receive as part of a stimulus package, Mnuchin did not name a specific amount.
President Donald Trump also said that the federal government has boosted testing availability for COVID-19, as well as telemedicine services. He said the needs of small businesses are known and that steps are being taken to assist them.