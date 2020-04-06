N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday announced that he is limiting hotels and other short-term rentals to essential stays through at least May 4 to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order prevents renting rooms to vacationers, for instance, but hotels can continue to house essential workers or vulnerable groups, according to the order. That includes first responders, health care workers, domestic violence victims and people who are self-isolating or self-quarantining, Sununu said at a news conference.
People who are currently in a hotel or other short-term rental, such as an Airbnb rental, are allowed to remain through the end of their reservation, he said.
Sununu said he has heard concerns about out-of-state residents coming into New Hampshire to visit popular hiking spots like Mount Monadnock. He said that while no governor has the power to ban people entering the state, he can take steps to discourage nonessential visitors.
He said the order does not apply to campgrounds at this point.
The order also allows hotels to house children in emergency placements, homeless people using a hotel as emergency shelter, people receiving long-term, specialized care from a medical provider in the state, people who need emergency housing due to an extenuating circumstance like a fire and people unable return to their homes outside of New Hampshire due to travel restrictions.
It says hotels can rent to any workers employed by businesses and organizations deemed essential under a previous executive order.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that his stay-at-home order closed lodging facilities including campgrounds. As in New Hampshire, exceptions are allowed, including housing health care workers and people in quarantine.