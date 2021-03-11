With COVID-19 cases and fatalities dropping across the country, Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced that the state is loosening several of its business restrictions.
During a news conference, Sununu said some requirements for travel, retail, restaurants, cosmetology businesses and camps have been lifted. However, the governor emphasized that the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.
"As our numbers trend down, both in hospitalizations and fatalities, and as vaccinations trend up ... we want to provide additional flexibilities based on the data that we're seeing here," he said during the news conference.
The state's quarantine requirement for people traveling to New Hampshire from outside of New England is now just a recommendation. However, he said, the change applies only to domestic travelers, not those coming from other countries.
He said the tourism industry had a particularly hard 2020, and he wants those businesses to be ready for the upcoming busy season.
"They took the brunt of the hit last year," Sununu said. "And we just want to make sure that we're kind of preparing, we're staying ahead of the game a little bit in terms of the opportunity this coming summer. So we just see this as a common-sense move."
In addition, bars and restaurants will be able to start allowing karaoke, pool, darts and other activities again. Stores can return to 100 percent capacity, while barber shops and salons can reopen their waiting rooms and begin taking walk-in customers again.
For up-to-date guidance for businesses, visit nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/businesses.htm.