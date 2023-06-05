Four-term N.H. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who publicly considered running for president, said Monday he will not seek the White House in 2024.
He did not say whether he will run for a record fifth term as New Hampshire's governor, but indicated he will stay active in national politics.
Sununu has been critical of former president Donald Trump, who continues to lead Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by a wide margin in Republican presidential polls. A number of other GOP presidential candidates are polling in the single digits.
In a Washington Post op-ed piece Monday, Sununu said Republicans must nominate someone other than Trump.
“He did not deliver on his promises to drain the swamp, secure the border and instill fiscal responsibility while in office — and added $8 trillion to our national debt — yet now he wants four more years,” Sununu said.
“He is facing numerous investigations and continues to peddle the conspiracy theory that he won the 2020 election, repelling independents. If he is the nominee, Republicans will lose again.”
In an interview on CNN Monday, Sununu urged other Republican candidates for president to get out of the race if they aren’t able to attract a large following. He estimated that Trump would receive only about one-third of the vote if he’s the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.
“The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen,” Sununu said.
Sununu said that since New Hampshire will have the nation's first Republican presidential primary, he'll be in a good position to support forward-looking candidates.
“Over the next few months, I will continue to travel the country to support the Republican Party up and down the ticket, bring on new voters, inspire the next generation, and help grow our party,” he said in a written statement. “The stakes are too high for any of us to sit on the sidelines.”
N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley tweeted Monday that Trump and other Republican presidential candidates share similar views.
“There is not a dime’s worth of difference between Trump and the other two dozen running,” Buckley said. “All want a national abortion ban, cut Social Security and Medicare, destroy education, attack LGBTQ and [oppose] gun safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.