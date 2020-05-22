Gov. Chris Sununu announced several updates to New Hampshire's stay-at-home order Friday afternoon.
Personal care businesses — acupuncture facilities, massage therapists, tanning and nail salons and tattoo shops — are allowed to reopen starting June 1.
Those facilities must follow guidelines issued by the state, which differ depending on the type of business but include having staff and clients wear masks, screening staff for COVID-19 symptoms and maintaining social distancing.
Fitness centers can also start offering small workout classes or one-on-one training sessions June 1, as long as social distancing of eight to 10 feet can be maintained.
Also starting June 1, beaches along the Seacoast will be open to activities like running or swimming, but not for lounging or sunbathing.
Meanwhile, effective immediately, outdoor group training for youth or amateur sports is allowed, with a maximum of 10 people.
The governor also noted that business owners will no longer be able to apply online for free masks from the state. Instead, masks can be purchased at cost at any N.H. Liquor Store location.
Further information on the specific guidelines can be found at covidguidance.nh.gov.