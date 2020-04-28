New Hampshire may soon adjust some of the restrictions put into place under its stay-at-home order, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday, though the order will likely be extended past next week, when it is currently set to expire.
During a news conference, Sununu said a state task force is expected to provide recommendations later this week for the first steps toward bringing the state’s economy back to life.
The order, issued March 26, required the closure of in-person operations at nonessential businesses and advised New Hampshire residents to stay home as often as possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The order currently runs until May 4.
“I don’t think [the order is] going away after the 4th,” Sununu said. “But we may be able to come back and augment it and adjust it and try to create some flexibilities there so people can start getting back, in some sense, to normalcy.”
Sununu said last week that the reopening will likely roll out in phases. During Monday’s news conference, he said the task force has met with representatives from various sectors of the economy to seek input on the process. The task force has been charged with developing plans for reopening.
In response to calls from some New Hampshire residents for a prompt reopening, Sununu said doing so without proper precautions would be “incredibly irresponsible.” He emphasized the need to “do it right” when planning for how businesses will be allowed to resume operations.
“It’s so important to take the time, look at the data, work with public health, get the guidance and get it right off the bat,” he said. “Some people would just like us to rush — that would be massively irresponsible. I’d love [the reopening] to happen tomorrow, everybody would, but we just can’t do that.”
The governor said the state has begun to see a decrease in the percentage of tests that are coming back positive for the novel coronavirus but noted that officials haven’t seen a continuous two-week decline, which federal guidelines say is a good benchmark to consider when starting the process of reopening.
Sununu also said the severity of the outbreak in Massachusetts will play heavily into New Hampshire’s decision about when to reopen. He noted that two of Massachusetts’ three hardest-hit counties border Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, which account for more than 70 percent of New Hampshire’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The New Hampshire government, like many businesses, has also been losing revenue as a result of the outbreak, Sununu said. He said the state is doing OK financially, but that he doesn’t expect this to remain the case for very long.
While anticipating some sort of federal support to make up for lost state revenue — a matter being debated in Washington — Sununu said he’s planning for the worst and looking for opportunities to tighten up operations, noting that the state as implemented hiring freezes, halted discretionary spending and delayed capital projects.
“Everybody, from cities and towns to the state government, frankly all the way up to the federal government, we’re all going to have a collective responsibility of tightening our belt and managing costs,” he said.