Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced that the state is working to reschedule second-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments after the software New Hampshire residents has been using to book them proved unreliable.
New Hampshire is one of about 10 states using the federal government’s VAMS system to schedule vaccine appointments, and like people elsewhere, Granite Staters have experienced problems with it. According to WMUR, the problem occurs when people who have had their first vaccine are unable to schedule a second dose within the timeframe recommended by the vaccine’s manufacturers.
The state is now manually entering appointments into the system to prevent people from missing the necessary second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
“Obviously it’s been a very frustrating week for a lot of our citizens,” Sununu said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. “We apologize. We understand it. We have literally been working around the clock to correct it.”
He said the issues with the current system became especially apparent Monday evening.
Sununu said those looking to make an appointment for a second dose should go back into the VAMS system and reselect an appointment slot within a week of their originally scheduled appointment, and state staff will ensure that it is uploaded into the system. He said that as staff works on that, more appointment times may become available, and residents should check back the next day if they are unable to get an appointment within the promised one-week span.
If those who had been “pushed out” of their recommended second-dose timeframes do not go back into the VAMS system to reschedule, Sununu said the state will be reaching out to help them get a second appointment.
Perry Plummer, former assistant commissioner at the N.H. Department of Safety, has been spearheading the scheduling efforts. During Thursday’s news conference, he said his team is making good progress on manually entering appointments into the system.
“We know we have about 4,000 people we have to hand-schedule still,” Plummer said. “That’s down from about 25,000, and we’re hoping to work through all those this weekend.”
Moving forward, Sununu said the state is working to develop a new system for people to use to schedule their vaccines, moving away from the federal system, but did not specify when he expected that system to go live.
He said that starting Sunday, those who get their first doses of the vaccines will receive a proof-of-shot card with a second-dose appointment listed, so they can schedule it before they leave the vaccination site.
New Hampshire residents can book appointments after pre-registering online through the state-run website www.vaccines.nh.gov. After registering, people will be sent an email from VAMS that allows them to make their appointment.