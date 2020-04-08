New Hampshire has received new COVID-19 testing devices, but not nearly enough supplies to put them to effective use, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Sununu said the federal government has supplied the state with 15 rapid-testing machines that, according to producer Abbott Laboratories, can return results in as little as five minutes.
However, Sununu said they came with a small number of testing cartridges and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has indicated it will provide only about 15 percent of what the state had requested.
The cartridges contain the chemicals needed to test samples.
"You can imagine my frustration at being given some great tools to fight and combat this viral epidemic, but not be able to use them at even a fraction of their capacity," Sununu said. "What we can use, we will, and we'll get them ... deployed very quickly, and we'll keep putting pressure on Washington to provide the supplies that we need."
He said the cartridges must be purchased through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and there's no word on when more will be delivered.
Sununu said the state learned about a week ago that the machines would be available and they were delivered promptly. However, those came with only about 120 test cartridges.
Of that 120, Sununu said, 20 must be used to test and calibrate the machines and train the people who will use them. This will leave only about 100 cartridges for actually performing tests.
Sununu said one idea that has been floated is to divide the remaining tests in half, and deploy two machines with 50 tests each. But he acknowledged that would leave 13 machines idle until more cartridges come in.
Sununu was quick to blame the federal government for the lack of testing cartridges. He said New Hampshire officials will continue to push for more supplies from Washington, D.C., until the state has what it needs.
"There's really nothing you can do with this machine if you don't have the proprietary stuff coming from the CDC and FEMA," he said.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also called on FEMA to up the number of testing cartridges available to the state.
"I urge you to intensify FEMA’s efforts to acquire these kits and increase the number of kits accompanying the testing machines coming to New Hampshire," Shaheen wrote in a letter to the agency Wednesday.
Maine has had a similar issue, with a state health official saying Wednesday that its 15 machines came with a “much smaller” supply of testing cartridges than it had hoped for, according to a report in the Bangor Daily News.