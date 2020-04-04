Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday allowed cities and towns to waive interest on property taxes that go unpaid during the state of emergency he has declared.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and her counterparts in Rochester and Durham had asked the state for the authority to let overburdened property owners delay their tax payments without being penalized.
“It’s one of several ideas we are considering to provide some relief to our citizens who are suffering financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hansel said in a text message Friday night.