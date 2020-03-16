Gov. Chris Sununu has announced that gatherings of more than 50 people will be prohibited in New Hampshire, and restaurants and bars will not be permitted to serve patrons inside their establishments.
Customers at restaurants will be served only via takeout, delivery or drive-through methods, according to a news release issued by Sununu's office late Monday afternoon. The requirements will go into effect at the end of business Monday.
“Knowing neighboring states have closed restaurants and bars has caused New Hampshire to evaluate those state[']s actions and their impact on New Hampshire’s population risk profile,” Sununu said in the release. “This action will help slow the spread of this virus in New Hampshire. We do not take this decision lightly. This will be hard, but we are all in this together." Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker on Sunday announced prohibitions on gatherings over 25 people and similar bans on restaurants, effective Tuesday.
The release also said service industry employees who are negatively affected by the changes will be eligible for unemployment benefits effective Tuesday. According to the release, the state will soon announce steps and set up a hotline and website for workers.
The orders will remain in effect until April 7. An emergency order is expected to be released Monday night.