Shoppers are now able to use their reusable bags again at New Hampshire stores, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
The governor announced Monday he had rescinded one of the state's emergency orders that banned reusable bags.
"We looked at the latest data, consulted with officials at public health and ask individuals to be courteous and respectful to retail/grocery workers by cleaning your reusable bags," he said in a Tweet on Monday afternoon.
New Hampshire has had a reusable bag ban in place since March out of fear that these bags aren't washed frequently and the virus could potentially live in them, putting vulnerable workers at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
As a result, stores were required to supply single-use plastic or paper bags.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, it's mainly thought to spread via person-to-person transmission.