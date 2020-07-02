Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, Gov. Chris Sununu announced he is lifting quarantine requirements for visitors to New Hampshire from other New England states.
During a Thursday news conference, Sununu said visitors from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont no longer need to self-attest to having quarantined for two weeks prior to using a lodging facility in New Hampshire. Visitors had been asked to do so when checking in since New Hampshire hotels were allowed to resume operations in early June.
Sununu said the New England region has kept its COVID-19 infection rate down over the past couple of weeks, and that's why only those states are included in Thursday's announcement. He said the region is doing better at keeping infection rates down than other parts of the country.
Other New England states have taken similar steps to make it easier for people to travel within the region.
Sununu said the majority of people who come to New Hampshire during the tourist season come from within New England, with smaller numbers coming from New York and New Jersey. Visitors from those two states are still being asked to quarantine for two weeks.