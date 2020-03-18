Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday issued three additional emergency orders amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Restaurants, bars and other establishments that hold both resultant and on-premise liquor licenses will be temporarily permitted to serve take-out and delivery beer and wine. Sununu acknowledged the difficulty caused by resent restrictions on the food service industry as a result of efforts to slow the spread of the virus and said the temporary authorization will allow alcohol sales to continue.
The governor has also allowed for the temporary modification of data and privacy governance plans, saying the move will help as schools adjust to a remote learning set-up. It allows the state to vet and deem remote learning tools adequate with regard to student privacy concerns during the crisis.
"This order will give school district greater flexibility when developing remote learning software tools," Sununu said in a new release issued Wednesday afternoon. "Student privacy is paramount, and all applications and software still must meet rigorous Department of Education privacy standards."
Finally, Sununu announced there will be a temporary expansion of access to telemedicine services that will allow patients to continue receiving health care while also protect both them and their health care providers from illness.
The emergency orders are the second set of such measures announced by the governor since Tuesday.
The last round of orders included accommodations for those who have lost their jobs or seen their hours reduced as a result of recent business closures by making those individuals immediately eligible for unemployment benefits, as well as barring landlords or utility providers from taking action against tenants or utility subscribers for non-payment.