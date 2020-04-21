Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he's launching a task force to develop a plan for the eventual reopening of the New Hampshire economy after COVID-19-related closures.
During a news conference, Sununu said the committee will examine options for reopening different industries, and will include various stakeholders and legislative representatives.
The task force will be "coming up with guidance documents that could potentially be used to allow a lot of different organizations and businesses to move forward in a sound and responsible manner," Sununu said.
The governor noted that there are a number of ways the state could approach the task of reopening. He said New Hampshire might take a “phased approach,” opening the economy piece by piece rather than all at once. He also said residents of some regions of the state might be able to get back to work sooner than other regions based on conditions in those areas.
Sununu emphasized that this will not happen immediately and that the state will be watching infection rates as it determines when to begin rolling back restrictions.
President Donald Trump has issued guidance advising states to take a phased approach when considering how to lift restrictions on business. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has said he plans to begin easing up slowly, using data-driven actions that started Monday with small numbers of people being permitted to return to work under continued social-distancing guidelines.
One specific aspect of New Hampshire's economy that may resume soon is elective medical procedures, Sununu said. He said the state has been looking at that. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced his own plans to begin allowing elective surgeries.
Sununu said reopening will be a gradual process done with great care to avoid any new outbreaks.
The task force will include state legislators; leaders of business groups and industry associations representing the hotel, restaurant, hospital, retail and tourism sectors; and state officials from the departments of business and economic affairs and parks and recreation, according to a news release from Sununu's office.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began causing businesses to close, either voluntarily or after it was mandated by Sununu’s March 26 stay-at-home order, a huge number of Granite Staters have applied for unemployment benefits. The governor said that on Monday alone, the state paid out more than $50 million in benefits, with a significant portion of that money coming from the added $600 weekly unemployment benefit guaranteed under the federal CARES Act.
Sununu said the state has processed around 184,000 claims since the start of the pandemic, paying out a total of $88 million to date.