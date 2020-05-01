Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that he will extend New Hampshire's stay-at-home order until May 31, but with adjustments that lift some restrictions on certain sectors of the economy.
During a news conference, Sununu said the newly amended order will allow the state to begin a phased reopening of the economy.
Beginning Monday, health care facilities can start phasing in time-sensitive procedures. On May 11, retail stores, drive-in movie theaters, hair salons and barber shops, and golf courses will be able to open, also under new guidance meant to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Finally, on May 18, restaurants can resume on-site service, but only for outdoor seating. Inside dining will not be permitted yet.
Campgrounds, state parks and manufacturing operations will be able to continue operating under new guidelines, effective immediately.
Sununu issued the stay-at-home order, which closed nonessential businesses to in-person operations and directed New Hampshire residents to avoid unnecessary trips out of the house, on March 26. It initially ran through Monday, May 4.