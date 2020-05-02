Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that he is extending his stay-at-home order through May 31, but with some flexibility that allows certain businesses to begin reopening.
At a news conference Friday, Sununu issued new guidance for a limited reopening of some sectors of the economy in the coming weeks, including stores, restaurants, salons and golf courses, so long as they follow a set of public health precautions.
Starting Monday, health care facilities will be allowed to begin offering time-sensitive procedures, such as MRIs or CT scans, as well as procedures to treat chronic pain, such as hip or knee replacements. Many of these have been postponed, in part to preserve personal protective equipment and prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, said N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
“Due to the significant steps of our state and health care partners, our health systems have been able to manage capacity thus far,” Shibinette said. “We all know that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, so being able to access needed health care services is paramount to keeping our communities healthy.”
On May 11, retail establishments, hair salons and barbers, golf courses and drive-in theaters will be allowed to reopen, but under a strict set of guidelines. Some retail outlets have been allowed to remain open if they sell items that have been deemed essential, but the new order will allow non-essential retail businesses to resume operations, as well.
People will be able to go into stores, but they must operate at no more than 50 percent occupancy.
Food service at drive-ins and golf courses will have to run on a “grab-and-go” basis. Hair salons and barbers will be appointment only, with both stylists and clients required to wear face masks. Their services will be restricted to cuts and simple coloring services, Sununu said.
And on May 18, restaurants can begin serving food on site, but only in outdoor settings. Tables will need to be six feet apart, with a limit of six people per table.
“We’re giving this a couple of weeks for this to gear up, for staffing, ordering of food, product, preparation,” Sununu said. “We’re asking for a lot of flexibility from a lot of cities and towns to allow for expanded outdoor seating options for venues that traditionally might not have ... outdoor seating or have limited outdoor seating.”
Campgrounds, state parks and manufacturing businesses, already allowed to operate under the first version of the stay-at-home order, are being asked to comply with the new guidelines to limit the the spread of the virus. That includes practicing social distancing, promoting good hand hygiene, following stringent disinfecting procedures and screening employees for illness.
Sununu’s stay-at-home order, issued March 26, closed in-person operations at nonessential businesses and directed Granite Staters to stay home whenever possible. It was originally set to expire Monday.
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan emphasized that the easing of some restrictions does not mean that the need for preventative measures has disappeared. He said the state will be monitoring the data, but noted that it could take two to three weeks to see a spike in new cases if one were to occur.
“I think the general principle here is that the ability of this virus to spread person-to-person ... it depends largely on people’s ability to social distance when out,” Chan said. “To wear cloth face masks when in public settings [where] social distancing may be difficult. To practice good hand hygiene.”
Sununu emphasized that the stay-at-home order remains in effect. Granite Staters are still urged to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing when they do go out.
He said the state has carefully considered recent data involving the outbreak in New Hampshire. He pointed to a consistent downward trend in the percentage of tests that come back positive.
While there has been a jump in new cases recently, Chan attributed that to the state expanding testing. He said the state has expected that as the number of tests performed each day continues to increase.
State health officials announced 164 more Granite Staters have tested positive Friday — the highest one-day increase to date — and nine additional COVID-19-related deaths.
On Friday, a group of nine doctors, public health experts and academics led by former N.H. Rep. Mindi Messmer issued a statement arguing that it’s too early to start reopening New Hampshire’s economy, expressing concern that the state hasn’t done enough testing, and new COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.
“It is premature to implement the opening of non-essential businesses since the testing penetration is only a little over 1 percent,” the statement said. “It is imperative for Gov. Sununu to put public health first and reopen in accordance with CDC guidelines with sufficient ... testing and contact tracing to ensure that we prevent as many deaths due to COVID-19 as possible.”
Sununu stressed that just because they have the option, businesses are not required to reopen. He also said the easing of restrictions does not affect eligibility for unemployment benefits. He explained that those who have the option to return to work, but feel it would be unsafe, will not be denied benefits.
The state’s reopening task force, a body Sununu established last month, will continue to hear from representatives of various sectors to develop a plan for the next phases of the reopening process.
Meanwhile, Sununu said that the initial steps he announced Friday are just that — initial. He said it will take a long time before the state truly returns to the way things looked before the outbreak.
“I could say we’re going to throw all caution to the wind, and we’re going to open everything up, no more stay-at-home order, nothing,” he said. “Guess what, a lot of businesses still aren’t going to open up, a lot of things would still be problematic. And then [the virus will] spread, you’ll have a run on the health care system, none of that would look normal.”