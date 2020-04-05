Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday announced the extension of three of his emergency orders that affect the operations of restaurants and limitations on gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak.
An order that requires restaurants to suspend all in-house service and convert to take-out or delivery options only, and another order that temporarily allows restaurants to serve alcohol on a take-out or delivery basis, have both been extended until May 4, the governor announced in a news release.
A third order, which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, has also been extended until May 4.
The move follows Sununu's announcement last week that his stay-at-home order and another order requiring all public schools to transition to remote learning would also both be extended until May 4.
The stay-at-home order is not a full shelter-in-place order, the governor has emphasized. New Hampshire residents are free to leave their homes to grocery shop, keep medical appointments, take a walk around their neighborhood, though he has encouraged people to observe social distancing practices when outside of their homes.