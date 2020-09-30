In a new TV ad, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Bryant “Corky” Messner in his bid for the U.S. Senate, the Messner campaign has announced.
“Corky’s one of us,” Sununu, a Newfields Republican, says in the ad. “He loves New Hampshire, and he won’t put our health care at risk. With Corky, it’s never about big government or politics. It’s just about putting people first.”
Messner, a Republican who lives in Wolfeboro, is challenging U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who lives in Madbury when she’s not in Washington. Also in the race is Justin O’Donnell, a Libertarian from Nashua.
Sununu — whose brother, former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, lost his seat to Shaheen — is facing his own challenge in the Nov. 3 general election, from N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord. Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian, qualified for the ballot as a third-party candidate.