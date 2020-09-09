Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has easily won his party’s nomination for a third term, according to The Associated Press.
Sununu, of Newfields, had faced primary challenges from Karen Testerman, a Franklin city councilor who has criticized the governor’s emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic as going too far, and a Keene man who has legally changed his name to Nobody.
The AP called the race early in the night. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sununu had won 89.8 percent of the vote.
The race for the Democratic nomination had not been called as of Wednesday morning, but Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord is leading over Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky.
The winner will face Sununu in the general election Nov. 3.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have also filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates.