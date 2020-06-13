Incumbent Chris Sununu and his two Democratic challengers have officially filed for governor. Three more Democrats jumped into a crowded primary for the Executive Council’s second district. And candidates filed in several N.H. Senate districts that cover Monadnock Region communities.
These are among the takeaways from the eighth day of filings for New Hampshire’s state primary.
Here’s a list of people who have filed to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period wrapped up Friday, although the list of candidates could still grow. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
Already filed: Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson, Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene and Jeanne Shaheen (D) of Madbury (incumbent); Gerard Beloin (R) of Colebrook, Don Bolduc (R) of Stratham, Andy Martin (R) of Manchester and Corky Messner (R) of Wolfeboro
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Already filed: Ann McLane Kuster (D) of Hopkinton (incumbent) and Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene; Matthew D. Bjelobrk (R) of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker (R) of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer (R) of Berlin and Steven Negron (R) of Nashua
District includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Governor
Dan Feltes (D) of Concord
Andru Volinsky (D) of Concord
Chris Sununu (R) of Newfields (incumbent)
Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene and Karen Testerman (R) of Franklin
Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.
N.H. Executive Council, District 2
Leah Plunkett (D) of Concord
John D. Shea (D) of Nelson
Jay Surdukowski (D) of Concord
Already filed: Emmett Soldati (D) of Somersworth, Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington (D) of Concord; Jim Beard (R) of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton
Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Executive Council, District 5
Already filed: Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent); Bob Clegg (R) of Hudson and Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford
District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 5
Beatriz Pastor (D) of Lyme
Suzanne M. Prentiss (D) of Lebanon
Already filed: Timothy O’Hearne (R) of Charlestown
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover. District includes the local community of Charlestown.
N.H. Senate, District 8
Jenn Alford-Teaster (D) of Bradford
Already filed: Ruth Ward (R) of Stoddard (incumbent)
District includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
N.H. Senate, District 9
Jeanne Dietsch (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)
Already filed: Denise Ricciardi (R) of Bedford
District includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 10
Jay Kahn (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Already filed: Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey
District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Senate, District 12
Melanie Levesque (D) of Brookline (incumbent)
Already filed: Kevin Avard (R) of Nashua
District includes the local community of Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 1
Already filed: Michael D. Abbott (D) of Hinsdale (incumbent), Paul Berch (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent), Cathryn A. Harvey (D) of Chesterfield (incumbent) and Lucy McVitty Weber (D) of Walpole (incumbent); Whitney R. Aldrich (R) of Walpole, Peter Benik (R) of Walpole, Kate Day (R) of Chesterfield and Richard Merkt (R) of Westmoreland
District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland and has four representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 2
Already filed: John E. Mann (D) of Alstead (incumbent) and Rich Nalevanko (R) of Alstead
District covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.
N.H. House, Cheshire 3
Already filed: Robert D’Arcy (R) of Nelson
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Daniel Eaton, D-Stoddard. District covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan.
N.H. House, Cheshire 4
Lawrence Welkowitz (D) of Keene
District covers Keene’s Ward 1.
N.H. House, Cheshire 5
Already filed: John Bordenet (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Marilyn L. Huston (R) of Keene
District covers Keene’s Ward 2.
N.H. House, Cheshire 6
Already filed: Dru Fox (D) of Keene and Kyle LaBrie (R) of Keene
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. David R. Meader, a Democrat. District covers Keene’s Ward 3.
N.H. House, Cheshire 7
Robert J. Call (R) of Keene
Already filed: Sparky Von Plinsky (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 4.
N.H. House, Cheshire 8
Already filed: Donovan Fenton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 5.
N.H. House, Cheshire 9
Already filed: Richard Ames (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent) and Douglas Ley (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent); Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin and Leo Plante (R) of Dublin
District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 10
Already filed: Lucius Parshall (D) of Marlborough
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough. District covers Marlborough and Troy.
N.H. House, Cheshire 11
Jim Qualey (R) of Rindge
Already filed: Gene Andersen (D) of Rindge and Patricia A. Martin (D) of Rindge; John B. Hunt (R) of Rindge (incumbent)
The two seats in this district are currently held by Hunt and N.H. Rep. John O’ Day, R-Rindge. District covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 12
Already filed: Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent) and Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent); Sly Karasinski (R) of Swanzey and Stephen K. Malone (R) of Swanzey
District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 13
Already filed: Henry A.L. Parkhurst (D) of Winchester (incumbent) and Natalie Quevedo (D) of Winchester
District covers Winchester.
N.H. House, Cheshire 14
Already filed: Andrew Maneval (D) of Harrisville; Matthew John Santonastaso (R) of Rindge and Franklin W. Sterling Jr. (R) of Jaffrey
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Craig R. Thompson, D-Harrisville. District covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
N.H. House, Cheshire 15
Already filed: Bruce L. Tatro (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
District covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
N.H. House, Cheshire 16
Already filed: William A. Pearson (D) of Keene (incumbent), Joe Schapiro (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Amanda Elizabeth Toll (D) of Keene; Ian Freeman (R) of Keene, Matt Roach (R) of Keene and Jerry L. Sickels (R) of Keene
District covers all five Keene wards and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 1
Already filed: Marjorie Porter (D) of Hillsboro (incumbent) and Susanne F. White (D) of Hillsboro; Jim Fedolfi (R) of Hillsboro (incumbent)
District includes the local community of Antrim and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 3
Already filed: Daniel Pickering (D) of Hancock (incumbent) and David Bedard (R) of Hancock
District covers Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 24
Already filed: Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (D) of Peterborough, Peter R. Leishman (D) of Peterborough (incumbent) and Ivy Vann (D) of Peterborough (incumbent); Christopher Maidment (R) of Peterborough
District covers Peterborough and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 38
Already filed: Jim Bosman (D) of Francestown (incumbent) and Stephanie Hyland (D) of Francestown; Riche Colcombe (R) of Hillsboro
The two seats in this district are currently held by Bosman and N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.
N.H. House, Sullivan 7
Already filed: Claudia Istel (D) of Acworth and Judy Aron (R) of Acworth (incumbent)
District includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.
N.H. House, Sullivan 8
Already filed: John W. Streeter (D) of Charlestown and Walter Spilsbury (R) of Charlestown
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Thomas Laware, R-Charlestown. District covers Charlestown.
N.H. House, Sullivan 11
Steven Smith (R) of Charlestown (incumbent)
District covers the towns of Acworth, Charlestown, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster and Washington.
Cheshire County Attorney
Already filed: D. Chris McLaughlin (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent)
Cheshire County Sheriff
Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Aria DiMezzo (R) of Keene
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1
Already filed: Jack Wozmak (D) of Walpole (incumbent) and Skipper DiBernardo (R) of Swanzey
District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2
Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Commissioner Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Cheshire County Register of Deeds
Already filed: Anna Z. Tilton (D) of Keene (incumbent) Cheshire County Treasurer
Randy L. Filiault (D) of Keene
Charles Weed (D) of Keene
Already filed: Joseph H. Cartwright (R) of Alstead
Seat is currently held by Terry Clark, a Keene Democrat.
Cheshire County Register of Probate
Jeremy LaPlante (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Already filed: Bill Barry (D) of Manchester; Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon and Joshua Homes (R) of Manchester
Sullivan County Sheriff
Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)
The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Howie Hawkins of Syracuse, N.Y., president; Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Bill Fortune of Lee, governor; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Thomas Sharpe V of Salem, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.
Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.
David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said the department expects to continue receiving filings for state representatives, submitted before the Friday afternoon deadline, from town clerks in coming days. Political parties can also fill vacancies until next Wednesday at 5 p.m. A final candidates’ list will be posted at that time, he said.