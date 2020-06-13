Incumbent Chris Sununu and his two Democratic challengers have officially filed for governor. Three more Democrats jumped into a crowded primary for the Executive Council’s second district. And candidates filed in several N.H. Senate districts that cover Monadnock Region communities.

These are among the takeaways from the eighth day of filings for New Hampshire’s state primary.

Here’s a list of people who have filed to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period wrapped up Friday, although the list of candidates could still grow. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.

U.S. Senate

Already filed: Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson, Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene and Jeanne Shaheen (D) of Madbury (incumbent); Gerard Beloin (R) of Colebrook, Don Bolduc (R) of Stratham, Andy Martin (R) of Manchester and Corky Messner (R) of Wolfeboro

U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District

Already filed: Ann McLane Kuster (D) of Hopkinton (incumbent) and Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene; Matthew D. Bjelobrk (R) of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker (R) of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer (R) of Berlin and Steven Negron (R) of Nashua

District includes all of the Monadnock Region.

Governor

Dan Feltes (D) of Concord

Andru Volinsky (D) of Concord

Chris Sununu (R) of Newfields (incumbent)

Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene and Karen Testerman (R) of Franklin

Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.

N.H. Executive Council, District 2

Leah Plunkett (D) of Concord

John D. Shea (D) of Nelson

Jay Surdukowski (D) of Concord

Already filed: Emmett Soldati (D) of Somersworth, Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington (D) of Concord; Jim Beard (R) of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton

Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.

N.H. Executive Council, District 5

Already filed: Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent); Bob Clegg (R) of Hudson and Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford

District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.

N.H. Senate, District 5

Beatriz Pastor (D) of Lyme

Suzanne M. Prentiss (D) of Lebanon

Already filed: Timothy O’Hearne (R) of Charlestown

Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover. District includes the local community of Charlestown.

N.H. Senate, District 8

Jenn Alford-Teaster (D) of Bradford

Already filed: Ruth Ward (R) of Stoddard (incumbent)

District includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.

N.H. Senate, District 9

Jeanne Dietsch (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)

Already filed: Denise Ricciardi (R) of Bedford

District includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.

N.H. Senate, District 10

Jay Kahn (D) of Keene (incumbent)

Already filed: Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey

District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.

N.H. Senate, District 12

Melanie Levesque (D) of Brookline (incumbent)

Already filed: Kevin Avard (R) of Nashua

District includes the local community of Rindge.

N.H. House, Cheshire 1

Already filed: Michael D. Abbott (D) of Hinsdale (incumbent), Paul Berch (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent), Cathryn A. Harvey (D) of Chesterfield (incumbent) and Lucy McVitty Weber (D) of Walpole (incumbent); Whitney R. Aldrich (R) of Walpole, Peter Benik (R) of Walpole, Kate Day (R) of Chesterfield and Richard Merkt (R) of Westmoreland

District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland and has four representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Cheshire 2

Already filed: John E. Mann (D) of Alstead (incumbent) and Rich Nalevanko (R) of Alstead

District covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.

N.H. House, Cheshire 3

Already filed: Robert D’Arcy (R) of Nelson

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Daniel Eaton, D-Stoddard. District covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan.

N.H. House, Cheshire 4

Lawrence Welkowitz (D) of Keene

District covers Keene’s Ward 1.

N.H. House, Cheshire 5

Already filed: John Bordenet (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Marilyn L. Huston (R) of Keene

District covers Keene’s Ward 2.

N.H. House, Cheshire 6

Already filed: Dru Fox (D) of Keene and Kyle LaBrie (R) of Keene

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. David R. Meader, a Democrat. District covers Keene’s Ward 3.

N.H. House, Cheshire 7

Robert J. Call (R) of Keene

Already filed: Sparky Von Plinsky (D) of Keene (incumbent)

District covers Keene’s Ward 4.

N.H. House, Cheshire 8

Already filed: Donovan Fenton (D) of Keene (incumbent)

District covers Keene’s Ward 5.

N.H. House, Cheshire 9

Already filed: Richard Ames (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent) and Douglas Ley (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent); Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin and Leo Plante (R) of Dublin

District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Cheshire 10

Already filed: Lucius Parshall (D) of Marlborough

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough. District covers Marlborough and Troy.

N.H. House, Cheshire 11

Jim Qualey (R) of Rindge

Already filed: Gene Andersen (D) of Rindge and Patricia A. Martin (D) of Rindge; John B. Hunt (R) of Rindge (incumbent)

The two seats in this district are currently held by Hunt and N.H. Rep. John O’ Day, R-Rindge. District covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.

N.H. House, Cheshire 12

Already filed: Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent) and Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent); Sly Karasinski (R) of Swanzey and Stephen K. Malone (R) of Swanzey

District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Cheshire 13

Already filed: Henry A.L. Parkhurst (D) of Winchester (incumbent) and Natalie Quevedo (D) of Winchester

District covers Winchester.

N.H. House, Cheshire 14

Already filed: Andrew Maneval (D) of Harrisville; Matthew John Santonastaso (R) of Rindge and Franklin W. Sterling Jr. (R) of Jaffrey

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Craig R. Thompson, D-Harrisville. District covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.

N.H. House, Cheshire 15

Already filed: Bruce L. Tatro (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)

District covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.

N.H. House, Cheshire 16

Already filed: William A. Pearson (D) of Keene (incumbent), Joe Schapiro (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Amanda Elizabeth Toll (D) of Keene; Ian Freeman (R) of Keene, Matt Roach (R) of Keene and Jerry L. Sickels (R) of Keene

District covers all five Keene wards and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 1

Already filed: Marjorie Porter (D) of Hillsboro (incumbent) and Susanne F. White (D) of Hillsboro; Jim Fedolfi (R) of Hillsboro (incumbent)

District includes the local community of Antrim and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 3

Already filed: Daniel Pickering (D) of Hancock (incumbent) and David Bedard (R) of Hancock

District covers Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 24

Already filed: Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (D) of Peterborough, Peter R. Leishman (D) of Peterborough (incumbent) and Ivy Vann (D) of Peterborough (incumbent); Christopher Maidment (R) of Peterborough

District covers Peterborough and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 38

Already filed: Jim Bosman (D) of Francestown (incumbent) and Stephanie Hyland (D) of Francestown; Riche Colcombe (R) of Hillsboro

The two seats in this district are currently held by Bosman and N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.

N.H. House, Sullivan 7

Already filed: Claudia Istel (D) of Acworth and Judy Aron (R) of Acworth (incumbent)

District includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.

N.H. House, Sullivan 8

Already filed: John W. Streeter (D) of Charlestown and Walter Spilsbury (R) of Charlestown

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Thomas Laware, R-Charlestown. District covers Charlestown.

N.H. House, Sullivan 11

Steven Smith (R) of Charlestown (incumbent)

District covers the towns of Acworth, Charlestown, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster and Washington.

Cheshire County Attorney

Already filed: D. Chris McLaughlin (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent)

Cheshire County Sheriff

Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Aria DiMezzo (R) of Keene

Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1

Already filed: Jack Wozmak (D) of Walpole (incumbent) and Skipper DiBernardo (R) of Swanzey

District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.

Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2

Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) of Keene

Seat is currently held by Commissioner Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.

Cheshire County Register of Deeds

Already filed: Anna Z. Tilton (D) of Keene (incumbent) Cheshire County Treasurer

Randy L. Filiault (D) of Keene

Charles Weed (D) of Keene

Already filed: Joseph H. Cartwright (R) of Alstead

Seat is currently held by Terry Clark, a Keene Democrat.

Cheshire County Register of Probate

Jeremy LaPlante (D) of Keene (incumbent)

Hillsborough County Sheriff

Already filed: Bill Barry (D) of Manchester; Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon and Joshua Homes (R) of Manchester

Sullivan County Sheriff

Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)

The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Howie Hawkins of Syracuse, N.Y., president; Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Bill Fortune of Lee, governor; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Thomas Sharpe V of Salem, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.

Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.

David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said the department expects to continue receiving filings for state representatives, submitted before the Friday afternoon deadline, from town clerks in coming days. Political parties can also fill vacancies until next Wednesday at 5 p.m. A final candidates’ list will be posted at that time, he said.