CONCORD — Each spring, more than 200 towns across New Hampshire engage in a highly prescribed tradition of direct democracy, following a myriad of specific dates and requirements to make annual town meetings a reality. This year, residents of New Hampshire towns will still meet to decide a panoply of topics, but requirements on timelines are going to be somewhat more free form.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that town meeting deliberative sessions, traditional town meetings and official ballot voting days for town meetings can be postponed upon the decision of local officials. Voting procedures may also be modified for safety purposes after consultation with town moderators, the attorney general’s office and the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Under state law, towns must meet a series of deadlines regarding items such as the submission of annual budgets and voter checklists, as well as set dates for deliberative sessions and voting days depending on the style of town meeting followed by the town.
The move comes after a recent bipartisan bill allowing for the postponement of elections unanimously passed the N.H. Senate. The bill was expected to pass the House as well but with an uncertain timeline.
Sununu’s emergency order on allowing the postponement of town meeting activities is the 83rd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.