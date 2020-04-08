Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he is establishing a new state office to oversee the distribution of financial aid from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery will manage the technical aspects of the distribution and “ensure transparency and accountability,” according to a news release from the governor’s staff.
It is modeled on the N.H. Office of Economic Stimulus, which played a similar role after the 2008 financial crash, according to the release.
Congress has passed a series of aid packages meant to relieve economic suffering during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The most recent contained $2 trillion in relief for individuals, businesses, state and local governments and other entities.
Sununu said he will create a bipartisan advisory board within the office to provide legislative input, composed of Senate President Donna Soucy of Manchester, Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff of Penacook, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Morse of Salem, House Minority Leader Richard Hinch of Merrimack and the chairpersons and ranking members of the House and Senate finance committees.