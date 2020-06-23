Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced he is establishing three new funding pools using money from the CARES Act.
During a news conference Tuesday, Sununu said the state will allocate $5 million for children’s services, $6 million for those struggling with mental health or substance-use issues and $7 million for assistance to veterans.
Sununu also announced he would extend, until July 31, an earlier emergency order that offers $300 weekly stipends for workers in long-term care facilities and other Medicaid-funded organizations. The stipend, which is also funded with CARES Act money, first went into effect in mid-April.
"The program has already directly benefited over 23,000 frontline Medicaid workers from nearly 300 long-term care providers," Sununu said. "And, as of last Friday, about $30 million have already gone out the door."
Such facilities have been especially hard hit by the pandemic, with four more deaths related to long-term care facilities announced during Tuesday's new conference.
As for the new funding pools, Sununu explained that the state chose these areas based on needs that have been highlighted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're always trying to identify areas of need, where some of the gaps in the system might be," he said. "Where some of the maybe unexpected needs have arisen strictly because of the COVID crisis."
The $5 million for children’s services includes $2 million for existing youth programs. Sununu said the programs will aim to provide resources for teenagers and younger children who are struggling with isolation, substance use and other problems brought on or worsened by the pandemic. He also said the state will allocate $1 million for the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
He said the other $2 million will be used "to benefit youth across New Hampshire" through a new program designed by the Governor's Youth Council. That program will include providing personal protective equipment for children's summer programs, training teachers on remote-learning strategies and providing mental health resources for schools.
"These young men and women did a tremendous job, very, very quickly, standing up and understanding where those needs were and helping us identify how best to use those funds," he said.
Sununu said the state chose to focus on mental health and substance use issues due to the fact that difficult economic times can contribute to those struggles. The $6 million being allocated for those services will supplement funds for existing mental health and substance abuse programs.
The governor also announced that the $7 million for veterans assistance would be geared toward housing programs for veterans experiencing homelessness; local veterans organizations, such as American Legions or Veterans of Foreign Wars groups; and entities that offer mental health services for veterans.