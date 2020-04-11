Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday outlined plans for $82 million in federal funding coming into the state to support education. The money will be used to support the shift to remote learning, as well as cleaning schools, school meals and social and emotional support.
He said $9 million will go out in the form of “discretionary grants” to schools that have been “significantly” affected by the shift to remote learning and the COVID-19 response.
About $36 million will go to colleges and universities that had to make the shift to remote learning for the spring semester. Another $38 million will be distributed proportionally, Sununu said.
Sununu also said he would soon announce a plan to provide financial relief to long-term care facilities and other Medicaid providers.
The relief, which would likely come through federal funds, aims to “shore up the system” and would include some incentive pay for health care workers including those in public facilities, he said.