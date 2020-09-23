A Keene ice cream parlor will offer free ice cream to police officers Sunday in an effort to give back to area law enforcement.
The Piazza will host “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” to say thank you to police officers, particularly those who work at the Keene Police Department but also officers from surrounding communities.
“You have one of the toughest positions in our country,” the shop said on its Facebook event page. “We here at the Piazza are hoping this day brings awareness to the difficult decisions police officers have to make everyday and to celebrate them for having the courage to uphold the law.”
Law enforcement officials can select any item from the menu for no charge, according to Piazza owner Heidi Carlisle. The free treats will be available from noon to 8 p.m. The Piazza is at 147 Main St.
This is the second such event The Piazza has hosted recently to honor certain workers. Last month, the shop also held an appreciation day to give back to health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.