SUNAPEE — School officials at SAU 85 closed Sunapee Middle High School Friday after learning of a “confirmed case” of COVID-19 in a student at the school.
“We are working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services as to contacting students and teachers who may have had close contact with the student,” school officials said in an “alert” posted on the SAU website Thursday night.
The school is closed on Friday both to staff and students, and no remote instruction will take place.
Sunapee Elementary School remains open, the announcement said.
School officials said they hope to reopen the middle-high school on Monday.” Once we have a clearer picture of the situation we will send out more communication,” the alert said.