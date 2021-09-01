The first candidate for Keene mayor filed his paperwork on Monday, according to the city clerk’s office.
Mark Zuchowski of Summit Road announced his candidacy on Tuesday by email. He lives in Ward 4.
Zuchowski could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Current Mayor George Hansel has not yet filed to run again but has said he intends to. The mayor’s position carries a two-year term.
People interested in running in this year’s municipal elections can file to do so until Sept. 7, or Sept. 10 for those filling by petition. Candidates can file in the city clerk’s office either by declaration, which includes a $5 filing fee for the mayor’s seat or $2 for all other positions, or by petition, which allows them to bypass the fee if they can provide signatures from 50 registered Keene voters.
Keene’s primary election is scheduled for Oct. 5, and the general election will be Nov. 2.
Mia Summerson can be reached at msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson