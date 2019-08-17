Looks like we have at least a few more dog days left this summer, especially over the next few days.
While New England flirts with a heat wave early this coming week — three straight days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher — the Monadnock Region may get blocked around the 88, 89 mark for a couple of those days. Still, Monday may surpass 90, and the humidity levels will be in the oppressive range. Dew points were in the low 60s Friday afternoon, indicating moderate humidity, but they are expected to shoot up Saturday and stay there through Tuesday.
With a bit of energy mixing up the atmosphere Saturday, there’s a decent chance of showers and thundershowers, especially in the evening. More showers and storms are possible Sunday, though the chances aren’t as high. After Tuesday, the air should dry out, and a gorgeous stretch of warm, dry weather should take us down the final stretch before the first day of school.
So far this year, there have been only 12 days above 90 degrees, 11 of them in July, less than half of last year’s total of 29. But the rest of the planet continues to sizzle. Scientists are assessing July’s record as the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. This past week, NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) delved into the numbers and drew maps comparing average temperatures in the 20th century with recent years. The differences are startling.
It was 1.74 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees, a sizable gap when considering averages are usually settled by tenths-of-a-degree. July 2016 was the previous hottest month, and this year beat that record by 0.06 degrees, according to NOAA. It reported that portions of North America, southern Asia, southern Africa, the Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and northern Pacific Ocean all saw record temperatures. If you were looking for cooler-than-normal temps, far western Russia was the place to be.
With Atlantic Ocean water temperatures above normal, the National Hurricane Center is holding that an above average number of tropical storms is forecast, but right now it’s dormant out there. Easterly upper-level winds are blowing across the Atlantic basin, shearing off any possible development of storms. At the same time, large amounts of dust coming off the Sahara Desert is being carried westward, further diminishing development. Thus, if you have a cruise scheduled, at least in the next 10 days, it’s looking good.
The center is saying wind shear will lighten as fall approaches, and the warm waters of the Atlantic could serve as an incubator for hurricanes and cause a flurry of activity in September.
Forecasters are keeping an eye on possible development coming out of Central America and possibly into the Gulf of Mexico. Storms tend to grow quickly into tropical systems this time of year, so they’re keeping a careful eye on the Gulf. So far this year only two systems have reached tropical storm strength, with one (Barry) becoming a Category 1 hurricane.
Historically, Aug. 20 to Sept. 11 is the busiest time for tropical storms and hurricanes, and the hurricane center is predicting 12 to 14 named storms and five to seven hurricanes.