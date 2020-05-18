Camp directors around the region are patiently awaiting a decision from the state on whether or not summer camps will be able to happen this year.
As start dates for both overnight and day camps are only about a month away, and in some cases sooner than that, there has yet to be a clear directive if camp can go on as planned.
But even if camps are allowed to open, some camp directors are wondering how it might work while adhering to recommendations for social distancing and taking measures to keep campers and staff safe to prevent a potential outbreak of COVID-19.
As it stands
Doug Sutherland, executive director of Brantwood Camp in Greenfield, said when the state began handing down restrictions in response to the pandemic, it seemed like summer camp was still so far away. But as the weeks passed by, the reality started to set in that camp just might not be possible this year.
On May 2, Sutherland, who is entering his first year at Brantwood, announced the difficult decision to cancel Brantwood’s first term of camp that was set to run for two weeks beginning on June 28.
“It was definitely tough,” Sutherland said. “We didn’t want to do it, but it seemed like we just needed more time.”
Matt Caliendo, camp director at Nature’s Classroom Adventure Camp in Hancock, said he is planning to open the residential overnight and day camps at the Sargent Center that are set to begin on June 28 and June 15 respectively.
“I’m just not sure it will be possible,” Caliendo said. “But our plan is to start on that date.”
He already had to cancel the school program that runs each spring.
Peterborough Recreation Department Director Lisa Koziell-Betz said the PRD summer day camp is in the same boat as every other camp in New Hampshire — a state of uncertainty. The opening date for the camp was supposed to be June 22, but “there is absolutely no date right now. Everything is tentative.”
Becky Gilles, camp director at Camp Wildwood in Rindge, said it would be with a heavy heart if Wildwood was unable to do what they have for so many summers.
“It’s a terrible thought to not have camp,” she said. The biggest question for Gilles is do they open if allowed.
Tod Silegy said at a minimum he’s praying that he’ll be able to host his four weeks of soccer day camp this year. The first session is scheduled to begin June 29 at South Meadow School. He hosts two weeks at SMS, as well as a week each in Chesterfield and Walpole. Right now, he’s at the mercy of the facilities whether or not he can proceed as planned, if allowed.
Caliendo said if summer camp is allowed, there will definitely be some shifting.
As it stands now, Nature’s Classroom offers six, six day programs and three, two week camps, but even if he is able to move forward, things will look a lot different than they have in year’s past.
“I have like 75 different plans,” Caliendo said. “And no real idea which direction it will go.”
One thing Caliendo does know for sure is that if Nature’s Classroom can open, he won’t be hiring the same number of staff as in the past. He typically has upwards of 45 staff for the summer, but anticipates that number to drop to around 25. He has been in touch with potential employees, but has yet to send out contracts.
Sutherland said camps are great at adapting and the ability to isolate is possible, but what would that look like for the campers is an unknown.
“Camps are just trying to play around with ideas to see what it looks like,” he said. “Right now, there’s a lot of hope out there.”
He has been working diligently to come up with a plan that will keep everyone safe — and still make camp a positive experience — but it has not been easy. He said it could mean fewer campers, no time spent off site for staff and limitations to how the groups get together.
“Early on, there was a wall everywhere I went,” Sutherland said.
He said if camp does proceed, what does that mean for kids with health issues. Most likely it means restricting it to those without pre-existing conditions. “Is that fair? No, but if you want to have camp that might be a way to do it,” Sutherland said.
No matter what happens, he said it’s a strange situation to be in, but one that all camps are facing. And when it comes to staffing, Sutherland is conflicted.
“I’ve been trying to figure out my hiring,” he said. “But do I offer someone a job that might not be here in two weeks?”
He said typically there are about 30 staff for each of the boys and girls camps, but expects that number will decrease. And then there’s the question about what will happen with his international staff.
Koziell-Betz said Peterborough Recreation typically has about 80 kids participate in the day camp and a rather large staff.
“This affects things on so many levels,” she said. “It’s the kids we hire, the kids who come to camp and the way we prepare.”
She said she has a pile of applications and a list of staff from last year who want to work. “They all know things are tentative,” Koziell-Betz said.
Gilles said the first session is planned for June 21, but there is no way of knowing if that will happen.
“Like every camp out there, we’re looking at everything,” she said. “Everyone has to make a decision that works for their camp.”
Gilles said there have been no new registrations since the end of March and a small percentage have dropped out.
“I think everyone’s in a waiting pattern,” she said.
Caliendo said that registration for the summer was down by more than a third by the first week in May.Caliendo said at that point in the registration timeline, he would have about 250 campers registered for the summer, but had just over 100 signed up.
“There’s definitely a lot less interest,” Caliendo said. “Some of it can be financial, and others it’s the virus. A lot of families are hesitant.”
Caliendo said he has been in touch with families and has gotten some great response. With campers coming from places as far away as Spain and China, he knows there is little chance those children will be allowed even if camp is open.
Sutherland said a lot of the campers who typically attend Brantwood come from hard hit urban areas like New York and Boston, and as far away as Georgia and Florida.
“There’s a lot of variables,” he said.
Sutherland said that registration has slowed but “people are very hopeful about their summer.” He typically has about 60 to 65 campers at each of the boys and girls camps each term and with term one now canceled, he must figure out what to do with those campers if the last two sessions can be held.
Silegy said he spent $3,000 on supplies for the summer and it was too late to cancel his orders. Schools were closed before he had a chance to hand out his information to students and so far has had no signups and very little inquiry.
“I think everyone’s on hold,” he said, but could put together his camps very quickly if given the go ahead.
Precautions
What Sutherland worries about is that if camp is allowed to move forward, what happens if a camper shows up and gets sick. Does the whole camp then need to quarantine for two weeks — and what would that look like in terms of a camp experience?
Gilles said despite the extra cleaning that would be required and paring down numbers, she said being outside in the woods could have a real benefit to ultimately holding camp.
“But can I meet the goals of our camp?” she said.
Caliendo said he has created a new emergency plan that includes practices for extra cleaning and ways to enforce social distancing. But coming up with a system to deal with all types of curve balls isn’t new.
“You’re always planning for all sorts of challenges,” Caliendo said.
Silegy wonders how his camp would look if there are guidelines put in place to limit people from being close to each other. After all, soccer is a sport that is played in close proximity.
“If there’s anything to do with social distancing, I can’t have camp. It wouldn’t be fun at all for anyone,” Silegy said. “I just don’t see it happening. I don’t want to do it that way.”
He could focus on technical work, but not being able to apply what he’s teaching into positional play would be hard to envision.
“I just don’t see it with restrictions,” Silegy said.
Koziell-Betz said it’s mind spinning as she tries to make a plan for what might apply this summer. But one thing is for sure.
“There’s no way it can look like it did in the part,” she said. “It’s going to look a lot different.”
Koziell-Betz said she plans to have a decision by the end of May when she has “a much better handle on it.”
Gilles said she plans to make a decision by May 20.
“There are so many factors involved in opening a camp this summer,” she said.
Silegy is looking at the end of May, first week of June to make a decision — if he even has a decision to make.
Caliendo said he has the capacity to run a summer camp if allowed and is just waiting to hear when and if he might be able to move forward.
“I’m prepared to wait till the very last minute,” he said.
Sutherland said whether there’s a decision at the state level or not, Brantwood plans to make a decision about it’s final two terms by the end of May.
It’s hard to think about not having camp for the 20-year camp leader because “kids need camp.”
“This is potentially my first summer without camp,” Sutherland said.
While Sutherland is awaiting Gov. Chris Sununu’s final decision, he said if summer camps are allowed to move forward he must ask himself a very pointed question.
“If we can have summer camp, should we have summer camp?” Sutherland said. “How would that actually work? Because the question that remains, is should you?”