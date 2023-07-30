Megan Lafaso Hercher and William Hercher hope their business, the Sullivan Country Store, will become a staple of the community where those passing by feel like they can stop in and get essential items. The two first purchased the property in 2020 and have since spent around $250,000 to restore it.
Many items offered at the Sullivan Country Store are sourced from local farmers and producers of the area. Some of these local products are crackers, syrup, cookie mixes, dog treats and honey.
SULLIVAN — The Sullivan Country Store held its long-awaited grand opening on Saturday following an extensive revitalization by its new owners.
Megan Lafaso Hercher, 36, and William Hercher, 38, hope their business, located at 140 N.H. Route 9, becomes the place people come for their essential items and help support the local economy and farms.
“We offer essential and local items,” Megan said. “We want to be a community hub, we just want to be the place where we know your first name and know how you want your coffee and you’re comfortable.”
The Herchers bought the store in October 2020 and moved in January of 2021.
“There were a lot of hurdles to overcome and we spent all of our personal finances on fixing things,” Megan said.
However, they were able to get “a couple thousand dollars” from the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, a grant through the USDA, to go toward keeping the inventory stocked.
A “substantial” amount went to local farms and producers, with the idea that the Herchers would pay more upfront, and when they need to place an order in the future, the farm can pull from that amount already paid.
“It helps the farm, it helps us, so we were able to do that with probably six or eight local farms and Food Connects out of Brattleboro,” Megan said. “… We can just place [an] order until that money runs out, which is pretty awesome.”
Syrup, eggs, meat, mixed greens, squash, zucchini and cucumbers are a few of the store’s options that are produced locally, Megan said.
Next, the Herchers are expecting to hire staff to help keep the store open and run the commercial kitchen attached to the store.
“The last owner and the owner before that always had breakfast options, and that’s something we think is really important to get a lot of our traffic,” Megan said. “Blue collar folks drive by and are looking for breakfast, we want to be able to offer salads to go and healthier options."
