SULLIVAN — Voters are set to gather next week at the annual town meeting to consider a new operating budget and several articles seeking to raise money for capital reserve accounts.
Here’s a look at Sullivan’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $803,081, up $10,780, or 1.4 percent, from the $792,301 budget voters approved last year. The operating budget is split across several articles. Kathleen Rowe, administrative assistant to the selectboard, said inflated utility costs are the primary driver of the budget increase.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to raise $20,000 to be placed in the capital reserve fund for fire department vehicles.
To see if the town will vote to raise $35,000 for the Highway Major Equipment Capital Reserve Fund.
Additional articles on the warrant call for raising money for other capital reserve funds: $5,000 for a fund dedicated to major repairs to town buildings, $2,500 for the breathing apparatus fund, $3,500 for the dry hydrant fund and $10,000 for reconstruction and resurfacing of bituminous-surfaced roads.
Whether to appropriate $31,955 for a year-two debt-service payment for the broadband bond held by the N.H. Municipal Bond Bank. The article does not require any taxes to be raised, as the amount is fully funded by payment from FiberCast LLC.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Sullivan Town Hall.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at Sullivan Town Hall.
