20230316-LOC-Sullivan Meeting

Wednesday night's annual Sullivan school district and town meeting saw 33 voters, who approved all of the warrant articles, with only one minor amendment. Residents will vote in town and school board elections on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sullivan Town Hall.

 Jamie Browder / Sentinel Staff

SULLIVAN — In a two-part meeting lasting a little over an hour, 33 town residents approved the school district and town warrants, with only one amendment related to road repairs. 

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.