SULLIVAN — In a two-part meeting lasting a little over an hour, 33 town residents approved the school district and town warrants, with only one amendment related to road repairs.
That amendment moved $10,000 from the reconstruction and resurfacing of bituminous surface capital reserve fund into highway operations. Highway operations, including special projects and repair of roads and bridges, received $405,173 with an additional $10,000 added on as part of an amendment.
Select board member David Jakway proposed the amendment, and an official with the town's highway department said the money would be used for special projects, which usually include some sort of road repair.
The back-to-back meetings at town hall began with discussion and approval of the lone substantive article on the school district's warrant: the $2,159,413 budget. That's up 16.6 percent from the $1,852,171 voters approved last year. This was the only article of substance on the warrant.
The larger budget is due to a rise in enrollment — estimated to climb to 82 for 2023-24, according to the annual report — as well as overall inflation and tuition increases to send students to schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. Sullivan does not have a school of its own, instead paying to send elementary school students to Nelson, and middle and high school students to Keene.
"With the rising costs of education and when there's more students that need extra help, I greatly appreciate the town's support," School Board Chair Michael Brooks said.
In the town meeting, voters approved an operating budget of $803,081, up up $10,780, or 1.4 percent, from the $792,301 budget voters approved last year. This budget is split across several articles.
For general municipal operations $216,523 was approved to be spread across general government, planning and cemetery costs.
Health and welfare will receive a total of $25,587, $10,587 for health and $15,000 for welfare.
In response to a question about how this money is used, selectboard member Marsha Cook said there are two Sullivan families experiencing homelessness staying in Keene hotels, and the town is providing them with assistance. Cook added the town also uses this money to help residents pay rent or bills if they’re struggling.
A capital reserve request for reconstruction and resurfacing of bituminous-surfaced roads was $10,000 but was amended to be brought down to zero. This amount was instead put into the highway operations fund.
Public safety, police, fire and rescue and other emergency rescue resources, such as mutual aid, were allotted $129,155.
The Culture, Recreation and Conservation committee was approved for $26,643.
Money was allotted for several capital reserve funds including $4,000 for the inevitable revaluation of properties in town; $5,000 for major repairs to town buildings; $20,000 for fire department vehicles; $2,500 for breathing apparatuses for firefighters; and $35,000 for highway major equipment. Voters also OK'd $3,500 for the dry hydrant fund.
Residents additionally approved of $31,955 for the second-year debt service payment for the broadband bond held by the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank. The full amount is funded by payment from FiberCast LLC, no taxes would be raised for this purpose.
Finally, the All-Veteran’s Tax Credit and the Optional Veteran’s Tax Credit were both re-adopted by the town.
Sullivan postponed town and school district elections due to Tuesday's snow storm. Voting now will be held March 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at town hall. There are no contested races.
