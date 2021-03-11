SULLIVAN — At Wednesday’s annual town meeting, residents resoundingly supported the next step in the plan to bring broadband to the town.
A warrant article authorizing the selectmen to raise $570,000 through a bond issue, which will be paid back by users of the high-speed Internet service, passed 64-4. When moderator Chris Pratt read the results shortly before 8:30 p.m., after balloting for the article had been open for the legally mandated one hour, the small group of voters still gathered in the Sullivan Congregational Church broke out into applause.
Tom Scherpa, a member of the town’s Broadband Committee, was among that crowd, and said he was happy to see the article pass, allowing the town to move forward with a draft contract with FiberCast to install the fiber-optic cable needed for the project without raising taxes in town.
“This would allow a provider to come in, develop the fiber network to serve our town and not impact the tax rate,” Scherpa said while speaking in favor of the article during the meeting. “The key here is that the cost of this project would be paid by an end-user subscriber fee.”
After FiberOptic installs the equipment, which could begin happening by the end of this year, Scherpa said, Sullivan residents who subscribe to the high-speed Internet service would pay a monthly fee as part of their bill. That fee, which would not exceed $8 per month, would fund the bond payments, following a model that Chesterfield set with its broadband project which voters there approved two years ago.
“But if you don’t want the broadband service, you don’t have to pay that fee,” Scherpa said. “So, the cost of the project is borne by the people who want the service.”
Mike Brooks, chairman of the selectmen-appointed Broadband Committee, said the bond likely will be for 20 years. After the vote Wednesday, the next step will be for the town to apply for the bond issue with the N.H. Municipal Bond Bank, with funds becoming available in August, Scherpa said, adding that the entire installation project should be complete within 18 months of the start of construction.
Along with the broadband project, voters easily approved nearly the entire warrant, including the town’s $793,278 operating budget, which was split across several warrant articles and includes funding for general municipal operations, highway operations, public safety, the library and health and welfare.
Only two articles, neither of which the budget committee recommended, failed. One would have added $2,500 to the capital reserve fund for town-wide emergencies, and the other would have raised $5,000 for the town’s capital reserve fund for bridge maintenance and repair.
Marsha Cook, chairwoman of the Sullivan Board of Selectmen, said she was against the appropriation to the town-wide emergencies fund after attending budget committee meetings and learning that it is sufficiently funded right now. That article failed by a voice vote.
Alfred Merrifield, chairman of the budget committee, said the group did not recommend the addition to the bridge maintenance and repair fund because the town does not have any bridge projects that need to be done this year. That article failed 14-35.
Voters approved all other articles on the town warrant. And in the Sullivan School District meeting that immediately preceded the town meeting Wednesday, voters also easily passed the 1,752,134 operating budget, which is $59,536, or 3.3 percent, less than the $1,811,670 budget voters approved last year.
A total of 69 out of the town’s 487 registered voters attended the meetings, 10 fewer people than turned out to vote in Sullivan Tuesday, when residents passed several zoning changes, and elected town and school district officers in uncontested races.