SULLIVAN — Sullivan voters swiftly dealt with both the town and school district warrants Wednesday in an annual meeting double-header they wrapped up in under 45 minutes.
Just one article on the town warrant generated a bit of discussion, according to Laura J. Merrifield, who’d served as selectboard chairwoman through Tuesday’s town elections.
That article — 17 — asked if voters wished to change Sullivan’s treasurer from an elected to an appointed post. Residents backed the change after a couple of questions about the reasoning behind it and any fiscal impact.
“You can’t always rely that an election is going to get you a qualified person, and when you’re a treasurer, you’re dealing with mega money, and you want somebody who can add and subtract,” Merrifield explained to The Sentinel by phone Wednesday night. Among the advantages of appointing, she noted, is that it broadens the field of candidates beyond town lines.
Wednesday’s discussion was timely, falling just about two months after Sullivan’s longtime treasurer Lorraine C. Lindamood died at the age of 75. According to her obituary, she’d served in the position for 12 years.
Jim Casey was written into the role during Tuesday’s elections, with 23 votes, for a one-year term. Casey, who also won a three-year term as a cemetery trustee with 16 write-in votes, said he’s accepted both assignments. Merrifield was the top vote-getter, with six votes, for a three-year term on the selectboard but said she’s declined the position.
The treasurer’s shift to being an appointed post will happen in 2021, according to the warrant article.
Another proposal to win voters’ approval at Wednesday’s session at town hall asked to use $105,000 from unassigned fund balance to build a salt and sand shed at the highway garage on Church Street. Merrifield said the foundation for the Quonset-style hut has already been laid. Currently, she said, the salt and sand are stored on the ground at the garage, “covered with big sheets of plastic.”
With the new shed, the materials “will be under cover,” she said. “We won’t lose as much to the environment.”
Also Wednesday, voters approved $221,275 for general municipal operations, $288,875 for highway operations (with the anticipation that this will be offset by a state highway block grant), $76,275 for public safety and $24,481 for “culture and recreation,” encompassing public library services, the conservation commission and the recreation committee. And they OK’d 10 articles allocating a total of $62,565 to capital reserve and expendable trust funds dedicated to a variety of purposes.
At the school board meeting, which kicked off the evening, voters passed an operating budget of $1,811,670.
Merrifield estimates 40 to 45 people attended the sessions. That would represent around 9 or 10 percent of the town’s 438 registered voters.