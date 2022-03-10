SULLIVAN — The proposed town and school district warrants passed in their entirety without amendments Wednesday night during Sullivan’s annual town meeting, according to Selectboard Chairwoman Marsha Cook.
Starting with the school district, the one-hour meeting kicked off at 7 p.m. in the Sullivan Congregational Church.
In the only substantive article on the school district warrant, voters OK’d the $1,852,171 budget, which is up 5.7 percent, or $100,0037, over the budget approved last year.
On the town warrant, Cook said residents accepted the proposed $792,301 budget, down about 0.1 percent, or $977, from the $793,278 approved last year.
Money was also allotted for several capital reserve funds including $20,000 for the fire department vehicles capital reserve fund; $20,000 for the highway major equipment capital reserve fund; $5,000 for the bridge maintenance and repair capital reserve fund; and $5,000 for the major repairs to town buildings capital reserve fund.
Additionally, $20,000 was greenlit to purchase five breathing packs for the fire department, and voters approved three planning board ordinances.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
