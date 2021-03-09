SULLIVAN — Residents Tuesday elected two school board members, both of whom faced no opposition on this year's ballot.
Malinda Scherpa and Milton Trimitsis received 74 votes and 71 votes, respectively.
A total of 79 people cast ballots, representing about 16 percent of Sullivan's 487 registered voters. The election was held at Sullivan Town Hall. Residents will reconvene tonight for the annual school-district meeting, which will be held in person at Sullivan Congregational Church. The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., to be followed immediately by the annual town meeting.