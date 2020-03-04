SULLIVAN — The Centre Street Bridge in Sullivan will be closed for repairs for about eight weeks starting this month, the N.H. Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Depending on the weather, the start date is scheduled for either March 9 or March 16, according to the DOT. Traffic to and from Route 9 will be detoured on Valley Road.
The work is part of the state agency’s ongoing $13.5 million Route 9 overhaul project between Granite Gorge in Roxbury and the Centre Street intersection in Sullivan.